Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Salonicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,545
3 room apartmentin Bahatyrskaja, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bahatyrskaja, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,053
In Polotsk, in the agricultural machinery area, a three-room apartment of good layout is sol…

Properties features in Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir