  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Salonicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,545
Housein Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 12,357
A spacious 3-storey cottage from blocks overlaid with bricks is for sale. 5 km from Polotsk,…
Housein Strunnie, Belarus
House
Strunnie, Belarus
201 m²
€ 43,937
For sale a large two-story unfinished house in the village. Strunier, final bus stop № 2, aw…
3 room apartmentin Bahatyrskaja, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bahatyrskaja, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,053
In Polotsk, in the agricultural machinery area, a three-room apartment of good layout is sol…

