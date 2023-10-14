Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Salihorsk District
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

cyzevicki sielski Saviet
7
Starobinski sielski Saviet
7
Zazevicki sielski Saviet
3
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Starye Terushki, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,831
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Starye Terushki, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,831

Property types in Salihorsk District

cottages

Properties features in Salihorsk District, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir