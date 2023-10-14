Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Salihorsk District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Starobinski sielski Saviet
4
cyzevicki sielski Saviet
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage new building, with garage in Starobin, Belarus
Cottage new building, with garage
Starobin, Belarus
Area 117 m²
€78,002
Cottage with garage, with bath house in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
€237,812
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
€123,567
Cottage with garden, with pond on the site in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garden, with pond on the site
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
€190,155
Cottage with garage in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
€84,661
Cottage with garage, with bath house in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 224 m²
€237,812
Cottage new building, with garden in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage new building, with garden
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale with a plot! Address: d. Kulaki, st. Central   ➜ 惧 Excellent house within wa…
€57,065
Cottage new building, with garage in Starobin, Belarus
Cottage new building, with garage
Starobin, Belarus
Area 117 m²
€78,002
Cottage with garage, with bath house in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
€237,812

Properties features in Salihorsk District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir