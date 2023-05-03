Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Sacki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Sacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Sacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 4,087
A residential building for sale 80 km from MKAD along the Slutskaya highway and about 65 km …
House in Sacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 4,087
Private residential building for sale at Pukhovichi district, Shatsky s / s, d. Seletsk, st.…
House in Sacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 107,167

Properties features in Sacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir