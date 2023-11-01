Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ruzhany, Belarus

1 property total found
House with garage, with garden in Ruzhany, Belarus
House with garage, with garden
Ruzhany, Belarus
Area 80 m²
€32,156
