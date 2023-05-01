Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Rudzienski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 23,159
Warm 1 bedroom apartment for you for sale! We are looking for new owners who will appreciate…
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 49,495
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 36,863
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 36,318
4 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 54,600
A new spacious 4-room apartment in a quiet and quiet place is an excellent option for a larg…
4 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 136 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 61,757
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 50,895
New spacious 3-room apartment is an excellent option for a happy life! Kitchen-dining room -…
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 42,975
A new spacious 3-room apartment in a quiet and quiet place is an excellent option for a larg…
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,868
For sale is a spacious bright apartment. Rooms - 15.6 / 11.7 / 10.3. Large kitchen - 8.2 wit…

Properties features in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

