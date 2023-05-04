Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Ivanava District
  5. Rudski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Rudski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 81,220
2 bedroom apartment in the residential complex "Levada" the house is commissioned; 9-storey…
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 56,917
We work from the owner! Buying this object, BUYER does not pay the agency a commission! We o…
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 172 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 136,872
For sale is an elite two-level 4-room apartment ( 5 and 6th floor ) in the very center of th…
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
69 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 14,003
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 38,839
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 20/25 Floor
€ 74,082
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 12,919
I'll sell the cottage, ag. Zamostochye, Minsk district, Mogilev, for example, 13 km from the…
House in Visniouka, Belarus
House
Visniouka, Belarus
173 m²
Price on request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
201 m²
€ 62,338
A large cozy two-story house with all amenities, located in a quiet area. There is a separat…
House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 22,586
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 42,462
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for sale on the street. Landera 4 The 3rd floor of the 9-story bric…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/10 Floor
Price on request

Properties features in Rudski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir