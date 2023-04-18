Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Rudnianski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Novyja Zielianki, Belarus
House
Novyja Zielianki, Belarus
279 m²
€ 54,830
The estate is located on the outskirts of the village. New Zelenki of the Chervensky distric…

Properties features in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir