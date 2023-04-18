Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Apartmentin Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 9,154
For sale half-house in the village of Veliky Bor Chervensky district.  2 bedroom apartm…
2 room apartmentin Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,154
For sale half a house in the village of Veliky Bor Chervensky district. According to the doc…
Housein Novyja Zielianki, Belarus
House
Novyja Zielianki, Belarus
279 m²
€ 54,830
The estate is located on the outskirts of the village. New Zelenki of the Chervensky distric…

