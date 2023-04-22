Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

18 properties total found
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 12,427
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 14,870
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 11,715
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 5,858
For sale is in a picturesque place! Address: ST Iskra 武Dacha allows you to come and relax a…
House in Zareccia, Belarus
House
Zareccia, Belarus
55 m²
€ 17,934
For sale a great house near the lake! Address: d. Zarechye, st. Central.  武Prologist h…
House in Zasullie, Belarus
House
Zasullie, Belarus
51 m²
€ 14,419
House for sale in the Brest direction, in the Stolbtsov district in the agricultural town of…
House in Zasullie, Belarus
House
Zasullie, Belarus
154 m²
€ 15,410
A cozy brick capital house with an attic, garage and a spacious covered terrace directly nea…
House in Tonava, Belarus
House
Tonava, Belarus
41 m²
€ 10,814
House for sale in d. Tonovo 65 km from MKAD Brest direction. The paved road to the house its…
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 4,055
Favorable offer!  For sale cottage in ST '' Mathematician ", Stolbtsov district, 53 km …
House in Novyja Rubiazevicy, Belarus
House
Novyja Rubiazevicy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 37,850
For sale a new house for decoration in the village. New Rubezhevichi. A very developed settl…
House in Zasullie, Belarus
House
Zasullie, Belarus
37 m²
€ 11,715
House in Zasullie, Belarus
House
Zasullie, Belarus
55 m²
€ 5,317
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
Price on request
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 17,573
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 16,672
For sale in a garden and lacquer bandage; Kolos KGB RB & Raquo; not far from p. Kolosovo, St…
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 13,428
Cozy three level house and nbsp; for sale in the Prygazhosts garden association 49 km from M…
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 6,308
A summer cottage in a garden partnership & quot; Builder - 35 & quot; with a wooden house ha…
House in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 7,660
For sale a house ready to live in a large residential town in Khotova. There is a store in t…

