2 room apartmentin Ros, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ros, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 8,147
For sale inexpensive well-kept one-bedroom apartment with cosmetic repairs in Russia. Apartm…
2 room apartmentin Ros, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ros, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 9,611
For sale one bedroom apartment in the city of Russia on the fourth floor of a five-story pan…
2 room apartmentin Ros, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ros, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 10,069
Developed infrastructure for a comfortable stay: Three stores of food and household goods su…

