The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
Belarus
Belarus
Seaview Number of rooms for Sale in Belarus
in Hradno
318
in Mogilev region
207
in Barysaw
216
in Orsha
165
in Homel
208
in Baraulianski sielski Saviet
129
in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
24
in Mahilyow
167
in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
5
in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
43
in Kalodishchy
13
in Baranavichy
75
in Sluck
77
in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
11
in Lida
58
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
10
in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
10
in Fanipalski sielski Saviet
85
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
9
in Rakauski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 136,492
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
370 m²
Price on request
Status cottage in a promising and picturesque place. Medukhovo. 1 level, walls - a brick and…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 12,367
Cozy cottage in the village of Romashka Solomorechenskaya. Minsk region, Myadel direction, 1…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
38 m²
12/25 Floor
€ 35,183
Call me! Free consultation and selection by phone ( Elena ) Price is indicated without disco…
Cottage
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 32,062
Ready-made cozy house for sale in ST Harvest Address: ST Harvest ⁇ 知 About your future ho…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 53,589
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
4/12 Floor
€ 29,314
➜ Comfortable apartment with a well-thought-out layout and good repair in the city center. A…
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
137 m²
€ 22,901
Great location of the house. 5 kilometers from the Memorial complex « Khatyn ». Near the for…
2 room apartment
Vysokaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 8,886
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
11/25 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 52,215
Cozy 3 bedroom apartment for sale on the street. Limoges. The apartment is located on the 1s…
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
155 m²
€ 154,356
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern premium cottage with 100% readiness with furn…
