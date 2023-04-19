Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Recycki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,154
Sale of 2-room apartment, Palace village, Kamenetsky district, Brest e.g., 336 km from MKAD2…
3 room apartmentin Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,527
Sale of a 3-room apartment, the village of Palace, Kamenetsky district 1/2 & nbsp; storey br…

Properties features in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir