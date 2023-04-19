Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Recycki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 9,062
Garden house in Kamenetsk district. 2001 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 21.3 square m…
2 room apartmentin Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,154
Sale of 2-room apartment, Palace village, Kamenetsky district, Brest e.g., 336 km from MKAD2…
3 room apartmentin Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,527
Sale of a 3-room apartment, the village of Palace, Kamenetsky district 1/2 & nbsp; storey br…

Properties features in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir