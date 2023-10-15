Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Razankauski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Razanka, Belarus
House
Razanka, Belarus
Area 212 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Razanka, Belarus
6 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a two-story residential building. Rogue near. Schuchina on the railway track Mosc…
€38,050
House with garage, with garden in Razanka, Belarus
House with garage, with garden
Razanka, Belarus
Area 62 m²
On sale a residential building on Art. Rozhanka 7 km from. Schuchin on the way Moscow — Grod…
€28,537
3 room house in Razanka, Belarus
3 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
€28,537

Properties features in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir