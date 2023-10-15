Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Razanka, Belarus
House
Razanka, Belarus
Area 212 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Razanka, Belarus
6 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a two-story residential building. Rogue near. Schuchina on the railway track Mosc…
€38,050
House with garage, with garden in Razanka, Belarus
House with garage, with garden
Razanka, Belarus
Area 62 m²
On sale a residential building on Art. Rozhanka 7 km from. Schuchin on the way Moscow — Grod…
€28,537
3 room house in Razanka, Belarus
3 room house
Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
€28,537

Properties features in Razankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

