Residential properties for sale in Raycevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House with garden in Raycevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House with garden
Raycevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
d. Skryshevo, str. Central, D. 36 Grodno region, Korelichsky district. The distance to MKAD …
€4,715
House with fireplace in Raycevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House with fireplace
Raycevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
If you love peace, silence and birdsong, then this farm is for you.     A house with its own…
€32,911

