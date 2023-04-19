Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Minkavicy, Belarus
House
Minkavicy, Belarus
107 m²
€ 16,019
¡We work for the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay the agency a commission! We off…
Housein Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 15,561
Lot 5747. One-story residential building built in 1996 in the Kamenetsk district of Rataychi…
Housein Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 3,204
House 43 sqm. on the floor. Plot 25 hectares in the Kamenets district. 1 level, walls - tree…

Properties features in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

