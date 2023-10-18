Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Rasnianski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1961 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 65.3 sq.m, total. - …
€6,621
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1968 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 47.2 sq.m, total. - …
€2,459
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 48 m²
€37,833
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 1945 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 30.7 sq.m, total. - 26.…
€8,418
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1990 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 99.5 sq.m, total. - …
€14,187
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A box of a residential building in Kamenetsk district. 2020 p. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB -…
€14,187
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district g.p. 1st floor. Total SNB - 47.2 sq.m, total. - 3…
€7,094
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
€2,365
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 48 m²
€15,133
House in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Residential to in Kamenetsk district. 1 floor. Total SNB - 73.9 sq.m, total. - 67.0 sq.m., l…
€33,577

Properties features in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir