  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Rasnianski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 22,581
3 room apartment in Rasna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rasna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 18,211
2 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 14,568
3 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 20,032
2 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 14,113
3 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 23,446
2 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 16,390
3 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 14,113
2 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 12,747

Properties features in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

