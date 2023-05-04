Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Rahačoŭ District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Rahachow, Belarus
Cottage
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 145 m²
€ 40,655

Properties features in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir