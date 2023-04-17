Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

Apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
Apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
77 m²
€ 10,924
Part of a large house with a separate entrance and all communications: gas and heating, wate…
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 11,744
4 room apartmentin Dvarets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Dvarets, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 97 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,462
The apartment gives you the feeling that you are in your own house, where there are all amen…
3 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,027
We offer a reasonable option on a quiet street in the city center. compact kitchen, 2 bedroo…
4 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 83 m² 3/5 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 18,663
4 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 58 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 19,209
Do you need square meters for complete happiness? ⠀ A four-room apartment in a quiet area of…
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 12,745

Properties features in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

