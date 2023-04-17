Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

11 properties total found
Housein Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
95 m²
€ 77,381
A two-level cottage is for sale in the cozy center of Rogacheva. The architecture of the hou…
Apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
Apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
77 m²
€ 10,924
Part of a large house with a separate entrance and all communications: gas and heating, wate…
Housein Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
49 m²
€ 22,759
Want to live near the center? Then you come here! Log-wide, caching-covered house with gas h…
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 11,744
4 room apartmentin Dvarets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Dvarets, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 97 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,462
The apartment gives you the feeling that you are in your own house, where there are all amen…
3 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,027
We offer a reasonable option on a quiet street in the city center. compact kitchen, 2 bedroo…
4 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 83 m² 3/5 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 18,663
4 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 58 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 19,209
Do you need square meters for complete happiness? ⠀ A four-room apartment in a quiet area of…
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 12,745
Housein Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
128 m²
€ 36,415
I will sell the house, Rogachev, Pukhovichskoye, for example, 199 km from MKAD1 level, walls…

