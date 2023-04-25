Belarus
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Brest District
Radvanicki sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
26 properties total found
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
38 m²
€ 26,227
Garden house in Brest district. 1987 p. 1 floor. Total - 37.8 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: material…
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
145 m²
€ 24,418
Lot 6605. Want to live where people dream of relaxing? Want to see a pine forest through you…
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
45 m²
€ 4,974
Garden house in Brest district. 1st floor. Total ~ 45.0 sq.m. 5 rooms. Walls: material - bui…
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 8,049
Lot 6888. In one of the settlements of the Radvanich village council, 25 km from the city of…
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 32,557
Lot 6834. On sale is a plot with an old house and the construction of a new one started. The…
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
134 m²
€ 113,046
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
87 m²
€ 31,653
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 104,002
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
59 m²
€ 26,227
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 31,653
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
180 m²
€ 74,158
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 74,158
House
Vialikija Radvanicy, Belarus
137 m²
€ 30,748
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Construc…
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 6,783
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! It is of…
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
42 m²
€ 9,948
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 113,046
Residential building in the Brest 2017 district 1 floor. Total SNB - 156.4 sq m, Total. - 12…
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 79,584
Residential building in Brest district. 2014 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 169.3 square met…
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
185 m²
€ 75,515
Residential building in Brest district. 2017 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 98.4 square mete…
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
38 m²
€ 6,692
We work from the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay a commission to the agency! Bri…
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 67,828
Residential building in Brest district 2013 1 floor. Total SNB - 110.8 sq.m, total. - 108.1 …
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
169 m²
€ 89,532
Residential building in Brest district. 2017 year.p. 1st floor and attic. Total.SNB - 208.9 …
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 4,974
Garden house in Brest district. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 33.0 sq.m, total. - 33.0 sq.m. 3…
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
125 m²
€ 22,609
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Box of a…
House
Vialikija Radvanicy, Belarus
45 m²
€ 4,974
I'll sell the house, ag. Big Radvanichi, Brest district, Brest, for example, 334 km from МКА…
House
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
169 m²
€ 79,584
House in the village of Small Radvanichi. Brest district built 2011, the internal area of …
House
Vialikija Radvanicy, Belarus
131 m²
€ 19,896
House box. B. Radvanichi. The interior area of the building is 131/& ndash ;/& ndash; m & su…
