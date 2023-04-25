Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Radvanicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Vialikija Radvanicy, Belarus
Apartment
Vialikija Radvanicy, Belarus
79 m²
€ 15,374
Lot 7006. For sale a dedicated apartment in a locked residential for four apartments. The ho…
3 room apartment in Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,087
Lot 5211. For sale a two-room apartment in a blocked residential building in the agricultura…
Apartment in Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
Apartment
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
53 m²
€ 18,087
Lot 5210. For sale a two-room apartment in a blocked residential building in the agricultura…

Properties features in Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir