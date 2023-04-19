Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Voranava District
  5. Radunski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 6,560
Private house for sale from timber, doused with brick. Located a house in the village of Vas…
Housein Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 9,294
Private house for sale in wood, brick cover. Located in the city of Starya Kazakovshchina ( …

Properties features in Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir