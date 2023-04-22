Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Radashkovichy
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Radashkovichy, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 39,202
House with a plot of 14 acres in the city of. Radoshkovichi Address: gp. Radoshkovichi, st. …
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
108 m²
€ 126,166
For sale a beautiful cozy house for year-round living in a modern style. The house of 2015 w…
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
47 m²
€ 25,774
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
54 m²
€ 28,838
For sale is a plot of 13 acres with a foundation located on it. The construction of a new mo…
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
214 m²
€ 62,993
For sale in a great location. Radoshkovichi is a wonderful brick cottage -100% readiness. - …
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
71 m²
€ 49,475
Cottage in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Radashkovichy, Belarus
160 m²
€ 117,154
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
38 m²
€ 11,265
House for sale in Minsk region, in.p. Radoshkovichi1 level, walls - tree, year of constructi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir