  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Maladzyechna District
  Radashkovichy
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Radashkovichy, Belarus

6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 21,538
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 23,341
1 bedroom apartment in the city of. Radoshkovichi. Address: g.p. Radoshkovichi, st. East, d.…
1 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 28,838
2 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 18,925
3 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 41,455
4 room apartment in Radashkovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Radashkovichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 89 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 47,763
Sale of 5-room apartment, gp. Radoshkovichi, Molodechno district, Molodechnskoye, for exampl…
