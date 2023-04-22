Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Putcynski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 90,262
For sale is an excellent house in a chic place! The house is located on the extreme section …

Properties features in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir