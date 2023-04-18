Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Puchavicki sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Housein Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 14,111
For sale 2-storey brick cottage in Art « Red October » c. 10 km. from. Borisova. The house h…

