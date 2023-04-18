Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,214
Sale of a three-room apartment in the agricultural town of Pukhovichi! Address: ah. Pukhovic…
3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 25,399
Three bedroom apartment with repair in ag. Pukhovichi! Address: ah. Pukhovichi, st. Sovetska…
3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,304
For sale spacious 3-room apartment with a barn, a veranda, a cellar in. Pukhovichi, Minsk re…

Mir