  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Pryharadny sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus

17 properties total found
Housein Vuhly, Belarus
House
Vuhly, Belarus
160 m²
€ 55,843
Brick house in a prestigious area of Borisova! Address: d. Ugly, st. Forest. ➜ Dobrotny hou…
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 25,220
House for sale on the banks of the river! Address: d. Studenka, st. Beregovaya 武 House is l…
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 7,656
 For sale in the cottage cooperative « Red October », Borisov district. 90 km from MKAD…
Housein Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
House
Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
58 m²
€ 4,413
House for reconstruction and residence in the village of Kishchina Sloboda, can be used as a…
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 80,973
 House for housing or investment in the form of surrender as Agrousadba in a picturesqu…
Housein Starabarysau, Belarus
House
Starabarysau, Belarus
110 m²
€ 31,524
Attention to the sale of a residential building. The house is located on the outskirts of th…
Housein Bytca, Belarus
House
Bytca, Belarus
54 m²
€ 5,224
武 the village is located in a picturesque and ecological place surrounded by forest. Addre…
Housein Bytca, Belarus
House
Bytca, Belarus
68 m²
€ 19,815
Cottagein Starabarysau, Belarus
Cottage
Starabarysau, Belarus
380 m²
€ 225,175
For sale a two-story cottage completely ready for living with all amenities, with excellent …
Housein Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
House
Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
50 m²
€ 11,709
House for sale 13 km from. Borisova in ag. Cycling Sloboda. The house is wooden, in good con…
Housein Vuhly, Belarus
House
Vuhly, Belarus
56 m²
€ 21,166
We bring to your attention a spacious, bright and warm house in the village. Angles. The hou…
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,503
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 22,427
House with a spacious plot in the village. Wandering Address: d. Wandering, per. Birch …
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 17,924
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 13,510
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 4,954
A plot with a cottage in a picturesque place for recreation and energy filling of nature in …
Housein Vuhly, Belarus
House
Vuhly, Belarus
93 m²
€ 49,538

