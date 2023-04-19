Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pruzhany District
  5. Pruzanski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pruzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Slabudka, Belarus
House
Slabudka, Belarus
67 m²
€ 20,956
I will sell the house, the village of Slobudka, Pruzhansky district, Brest level 1, walls - …

Properties features in Pruzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir