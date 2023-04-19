Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pruzhany District
  5. Pruzanski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Pruzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Housein Slabudka, Belarus
House
Slabudka, Belarus
67 m²
€ 20,956
I will sell the house, the village of Slobudka, Pruzhansky district, Brest level 1, walls - …

