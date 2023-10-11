Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Pribytkovskiy selskiy Sovet

Residential properties for sale in Pribytkovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Zyabrovka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zyabrovka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
€12,259

