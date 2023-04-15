Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Polatsk District, Belarus

Polatsk
13
Baravuchski sielski Saviet
3
Homielski sielski Saviet
2
Salonicki sielski Saviet
2
Varonicki sielski Saviet
2
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet
2
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
58 m²
€ 17,922
A solid autonomous brick house for sale in Polotsk with a ceiling height of 2.75m is for sal…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
41 m²
€ 12,609
SALE in. Polotsk residential building, all PVC windows, a central water supply with a typica…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
55 m²
€ 9,006
For sale a house that may be your home, cottage or bath with movement to your land. Cut size…
Cottagein Polatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Polatsk, Belarus
534 m²
€ 261,179
An elite three-story cottage with a total area of 534 m2 is for sale, residential 303m2, 201…
Housein Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 4,413
For sale cottage in ST "Leniorator of the Polotsky district" ( Gendiki orientation ). The ho…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 20,714
In the city of Polotsk, on ( Yanka Kupala Street, a strong, solid, well-groomed residential …
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
191 m²
€ 20,714
For sale a two-story house under construction on Gaidar Street in Polotsk. The total area of…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
55 m²
€ 19,183
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
48 m²
€ 12,519
Housein Bliznica, Belarus
House
Bliznica, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,183
Housein Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 5,854
Housein Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 7,205
A one-story summer house built in 1992 for sale. Fluffy ( Zaozerie ) Polotsk poviat. Located…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
46 m²
€ 5,854
In the Spassky town area, in Polotsk ( along the route of the bus route № 4 ) in a beautiful…
Housein Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 4,953
For sale one-story residential building with a total area of 32.7 square meters. m in d. Koz…
Housein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 7,745
25 km. from Nowopołock, next to a beautiful lake, in a forest pine forest, a house ( 2000 ) …
Housein Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 12,158
A spacious 3-storey cottage from blocks overlaid with bricks is for sale. 5 km from Polotsk,…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 20,624
In the center of Polotsk, a wooden house with steam heating and cold water is for sale. The …
Housein Strunnie, Belarus
House
Strunnie, Belarus
201 m²
€ 43,230
For sale a large two-story unfinished house in the village. Strunier, final bus stop № 2, aw…
Housein Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 13,509
15 km. from the city of Polotsk, a good, solid HOUSE with an attic, heating, a beautiful wel…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
52 m²
€ 26,928
In connection with the relocation of the owners, a solid wooden house with a cold veranda an…
Housein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,252
Land for sale with a total area of 0.1384 hectares with a summer house with a total area of …
Housein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 4,503
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
70 m²
€ 11,438
I will sell a log house with a plot of 7.5 acres. heating furnace. There is a garage of 4x6 …
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 20,714
In the Zadviny district, or rather, next to the former administrative building of the furnit…

Properties features in Polatsk District, Belarus

