Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Polatsk District
Houses
Houses for sale in Polatsk District, Belarus
Polatsk
13
Baravuchski sielski Saviet
3
Homielski sielski Saviet
2
Salonicki sielski Saviet
2
Varonicki sielski Saviet
2
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet
2
House
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Polatsk, Belarus
58 m²
€ 17,922
A solid autonomous brick house for sale in Polotsk with a ceiling height of 2.75m is for sal…
House
Polatsk, Belarus
41 m²
€ 12,609
SALE in. Polotsk residential building, all PVC windows, a central water supply with a typica…
House
Polatsk, Belarus
55 m²
€ 9,006
For sale a house that may be your home, cottage or bath with movement to your land. Cut size…
Cottage
Polatsk, Belarus
534 m²
€ 261,179
An elite three-story cottage with a total area of 534 m2 is for sale, residential 303m2, 201…
House
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 4,413
For sale cottage in ST "Leniorator of the Polotsky district" ( Gendiki orientation ). The ho…
House
Polatsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 20,714
In the city of Polotsk, on ( Yanka Kupala Street, a strong, solid, well-groomed residential …
House
Polatsk, Belarus
191 m²
€ 20,714
For sale a two-story house under construction on Gaidar Street in Polotsk. The total area of…
House
Polatsk, Belarus
55 m²
€ 19,183
House
Polatsk, Belarus
48 m²
€ 12,519
House
Bliznica, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,183
House
Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 5,854
House
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 7,205
A one-story summer house built in 1992 for sale. Fluffy ( Zaozerie ) Polotsk poviat. Located…
House
Polatsk, Belarus
46 m²
€ 5,854
In the Spassky town area, in Polotsk ( along the route of the bus route № 4 ) in a beautiful…
House
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 4,953
For sale one-story residential building with a total area of 32.7 square meters. m in d. Koz…
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 7,745
25 km. from Nowopołock, next to a beautiful lake, in a forest pine forest, a house ( 2000 ) …
House
Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 12,158
A spacious 3-storey cottage from blocks overlaid with bricks is for sale. 5 km from Polotsk,…
House
Polatsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 20,624
In the center of Polotsk, a wooden house with steam heating and cold water is for sale. The …
House
Strunnie, Belarus
201 m²
€ 43,230
For sale a large two-story unfinished house in the village. Strunier, final bus stop № 2, aw…
House
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 13,509
15 km. from the city of Polotsk, a good, solid HOUSE with an attic, heating, a beautiful wel…
House
Polatsk, Belarus
52 m²
€ 26,928
In connection with the relocation of the owners, a solid wooden house with a cold veranda an…
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,252
Land for sale with a total area of 0.1384 hectares with a summer house with a total area of …
House
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 4,503
House
Polatsk, Belarus
70 m²
€ 11,438
I will sell a log house with a plot of 7.5 acres. heating furnace. There is a garage of 4x6 …
House
Polatsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 20,714
In the Zadviny district, or rather, next to the former administrative building of the furnit…
Properties features in Polatsk District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map