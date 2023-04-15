Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Polatsk District, Belarus

Polatsk
28
Salonicki sielski Saviet
2
Vietrynski sielski Saviet
2
32 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 42,149
For sale a bright, spacious two-room apartment in. Polotsk at. Polotsk st. Zygina d. 49. The…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,040
For sale one bedroom apartment on the fifth floor of a five-story brick house at the address…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 19,724
SALE in the environmentally friendly microdistrict of the city. POLOTSKA, on the street Volo…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 20,714
A 3-room apartment is approaching on the street. Radishcheva 5. in a 3-storey brick house bu…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,966
In the area of Spassky town on Komarova Street in Polotsk, a bright, cozy, warm, not expensi…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 34,944
Warm, bright, wonderful, spacious, solid three-room apartment for sale on the Yubileiny Lane…
Apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
Apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
25 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 6,304
For sale 1/2 of the share in a two-room apartment located on the second floor of a five-stor…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 18,868
3 room apartmentin Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,118
1 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 13,239
SALE in an environmentally friendly neighborhood of. Polotsk on the street Vologina, bright …
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,084
For sale in the Marinenko area, in Polotsk, a 2-room apartment of improved layout on the fif…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 41,068
In Polotsk, in the youth district of Airport, a chic, spacious, bright, cozy three-room apar…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 11,258
For sale is a one-room apartment on the ground floor of a one-story brick house of 1967 bar …
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,124
Are you tired of repairs and want to purchase a cozy, warm, bright, Apartment-Dream in the M…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 21,615
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,854
For sale one-bedroom apartment in a historic one-story building of the barracks type of 1911…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,714
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 38,727
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 26,928
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 14,860
1 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,436
SALE in an environmentally friendly district. Polotsk on Wołogina street, bright and comfort…
1 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 17,112
One-room apartment for sale in the very center of Polotsk at pr. F. Skorins d. 36. Total are…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 20,685
Spacious 3 -room apartment for sale (square 63.07 sq.m.), in a panel house on the seventh fl…
3 room apartmentin Bahatyrskaja, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bahatyrskaja, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,714
In Polotsk, in the agricultural machinery area, a three-room apartment of good layout is sol…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 25,442
SALE in. Polotsk is cozy, furnished with 3-room. The apartment is fully ready for settlement…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 34,043
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 23,686
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 20,264
1 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,913
  For sale 1 - room & nbsp; apartment in Polotsk on Oktyabrskaya street!   The apa…
2 room apartmentin Vietryna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vietryna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,276

Properties features in Polatsk District, Belarus

