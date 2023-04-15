Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Polatsk District, Belarus

Polatsk
41
Salonicki sielski Saviet
4
Baravuchski sielski Saviet
3
Homielski sielski Saviet
2
Varonicki sielski Saviet
2
Vietrynski sielski Saviet
2
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet
2
56 properties total found
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
58 m²
€ 17,922
A solid autonomous brick house for sale in Polotsk with a ceiling height of 2.75m is for sal…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
41 m²
€ 12,609
SALE in. Polotsk residential building, all PVC windows, a central water supply with a typica…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
55 m²
€ 9,006
For sale a house that may be your home, cottage or bath with movement to your land. Cut size…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 42,149
For sale a bright, spacious two-room apartment in. Polotsk at. Polotsk st. Zygina d. 49. The…
Cottagein Polatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Polatsk, Belarus
534 m²
€ 261,179
An elite three-story cottage with a total area of 534 m2 is for sale, residential 303m2, 201…
Housein Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 4,413
For sale cottage in ST "Leniorator of the Polotsky district" ( Gendiki orientation ). The ho…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,040
For sale one bedroom apartment on the fifth floor of a five-story brick house at the address…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 19,724
SALE in the environmentally friendly microdistrict of the city. POLOTSKA, on the street Volo…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 20,714
In the city of Polotsk, on ( Yanka Kupala Street, a strong, solid, well-groomed residential …
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 20,714
A 3-room apartment is approaching on the street. Radishcheva 5. in a 3-storey brick house bu…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
191 m²
€ 20,714
For sale a two-story house under construction on Gaidar Street in Polotsk. The total area of…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,966
In the area of Spassky town on Komarova Street in Polotsk, a bright, cozy, warm, not expensi…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 34,944
Warm, bright, wonderful, spacious, solid three-room apartment for sale on the Yubileiny Lane…
Apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
Apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
25 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 6,304
For sale 1/2 of the share in a two-room apartment located on the second floor of a five-stor…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
55 m²
€ 19,183
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
48 m²
€ 12,519
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 18,868
Housein Bliznica, Belarus
House
Bliznica, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,183
3 room apartmentin Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,118
Housein Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Varonicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 5,854
1 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 13,239
SALE in an environmentally friendly neighborhood of. Polotsk on the street Vologina, bright …
Housein Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 7,205
A one-story summer house built in 1992 for sale. Fluffy ( Zaozerie ) Polotsk poviat. Located…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
46 m²
€ 5,854
In the Spassky town area, in Polotsk ( along the route of the bus route № 4 ) in a beautiful…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,084
For sale in the Marinenko area, in Polotsk, a 2-room apartment of improved layout on the fif…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 41,068
In Polotsk, in the youth district of Airport, a chic, spacious, bright, cozy three-room apar…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 11,258
For sale is a one-room apartment on the ground floor of a one-story brick house of 1967 bar …
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,124
Are you tired of repairs and want to purchase a cozy, warm, bright, Apartment-Dream in the M…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 21,615
Housein Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 4,953
For sale one-story residential building with a total area of 32.7 square meters. m in d. Koz…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,854
For sale one-bedroom apartment in a historic one-story building of the barracks type of 1911…

Properties features in Polatsk District, Belarus

