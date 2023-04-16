Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Polatsk

Residential properties for sale in Polatsk, Belarus

41 property total found
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
58 m²
€ 17,922
A solid autonomous brick house for sale in Polotsk with a ceiling height of 2.75m is for sal…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
41 m²
€ 12,609
SALE in. Polotsk residential building, all PVC windows, a central water supply with a typica…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
55 m²
€ 9,006
For sale a house that may be your home, cottage or bath with movement to your land. Cut size…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 42,149
For sale a bright, spacious two-room apartment in. Polotsk at. Polotsk st. Zygina d. 49. The…
Cottagein Polatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Polatsk, Belarus
534 m²
€ 261,179
An elite three-story cottage with a total area of 534 m2 is for sale, residential 303m2, 201…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,040
For sale one bedroom apartment on the fifth floor of a five-story brick house at the address…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 19,724
SALE in the environmentally friendly microdistrict of the city. POLOTSKA, on the street Volo…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 20,714
In the city of Polotsk, on ( Yanka Kupala Street, a strong, solid, well-groomed residential …
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 20,714
A 3-room apartment is approaching on the street. Radishcheva 5. in a 3-storey brick house bu…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
191 m²
€ 20,714
For sale a two-story house under construction on Gaidar Street in Polotsk. The total area of…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,966
In the area of Spassky town on Komarova Street in Polotsk, a bright, cozy, warm, not expensi…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 34,944
Warm, bright, wonderful, spacious, solid three-room apartment for sale on the Yubileiny Lane…
Apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
Apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
25 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 6,304
For sale 1/2 of the share in a two-room apartment located on the second floor of a five-stor…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
55 m²
€ 19,183
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
48 m²
€ 12,519
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 18,868
1 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 13,239
SALE in an environmentally friendly neighborhood of. Polotsk on the street Vologina, bright …
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
46 m²
€ 5,854
In the Spassky town area, in Polotsk ( along the route of the bus route № 4 ) in a beautiful…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,084
For sale in the Marinenko area, in Polotsk, a 2-room apartment of improved layout on the fif…
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 41,068
In Polotsk, in the youth district of Airport, a chic, spacious, bright, cozy three-room apar…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 11,258
For sale is a one-room apartment on the ground floor of a one-story brick house of 1967 bar …
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,124
Are you tired of repairs and want to purchase a cozy, warm, bright, Apartment-Dream in the M…
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 21,615
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,854
For sale one-bedroom apartment in a historic one-story building of the barracks type of 1911…
Housein Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 20,624
In the center of Polotsk, a wooden house with steam heating and cold water is for sale. The …
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,714
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 38,727
3 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 26,928
2 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 14,860
1 room apartmentin Polatsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,436
SALE in an environmentally friendly district. Polotsk on Wołogina street, bright and comfort…
