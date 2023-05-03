Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
70 m²
€ 13,532
We offer you a one-level house! Address: ah. Lenki, st. Minsk. 武House in the suburbs of the…
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
49 m²
€ 8,628
武 Logging green house in a suburb of the city is perfect for both year-round living and sea…
House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 4,541
For sale wooden house in the village. Take out Pokrashevsky s / s Slutsky district, 15 km fr…
House in Pokrasava, Belarus
House
Pokrasava, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,991
For sale a residential building with a land plot in the village of Pokrashevo. Total area: S…
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
80 m²
€ 12,715
Residential building for sale in ag. Laziness. House from the beam, overlaid with a block ho…
House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 9,536
House for sale in the village of Võnishchi, Slutsk district, in Molodezhnaya St. & nbsp; Asp…
House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 9,990
House for sale in Anufrovichi, & nbsp; Built in 1970. Total area 47.7 m ² living space and N…
House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 16,347
Residential building for sale in a picturesque place in the village. Rudny. The house is mad…
House in Zamoscie, Belarus
House
Zamoscie, Belarus
89 m²
€ 17,710
For sale a new house 2021, with all the commutations. House for clean decoration (brus, bloc…

