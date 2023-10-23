Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Pochapovskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pochapovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Pochapovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pochapovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
€2,550

Properties features in Pochapovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir