Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Braslaw District
Pliuski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 60,455
Hurry up to buy a large, bright 3-room apartment & nbsp; in the house & nbsp; & laquo; Turin…
Apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
50 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 13,667
For sale an isolated living room of 10.8 square meters. m ( room is allocated ) in a two-roo…
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 71,981
Apartment for sale with repair on a modern LCD screen in a suburb of Minsk. & Nbsp; LCD and …
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
57 m²
11/25 Floor
€ 58,033
Quarter & laquo; North America & raquo; in which is the New York & nbsp; is part of the larg…
House
Vysokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 13,212
Cottage
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
336 m²
€ 36,446
Selling a cottage in d. Elovka Smolevichi district ( 48 km from MKAD Moscow direction ) The …
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
91 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 83,826
Sale of the 3-roomed Apartment and Minsk and of Shamyakin St. and house 11 and the district…
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
321 m²
€ 154,896
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 63,690
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale near the metro « Grushevka ». The apartment is in excell…
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
219 m²
€ 291,569
For sale elite private house in ag. Coolers, on Solnechnaya Street, 28. Picturesque natural …
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
102 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 163,096
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 25,512
1 - bedroom apartment, g. Brest, b - r Cosmonauts, 1958 bp, 2 / 4 brick, 29.2 / 28.4 / 16.6 …
