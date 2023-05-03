Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Pleshchanitsy
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,347
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,991
Two-room apartment for sale at the address: Minsk region, Logoisky district, town. Pleshchen…
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,893
For sale lightweight 2 bedroom apartment & nbsp; ( 47.5 sqm ) in brick & nbsp; House in the …
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,798
For sale 2-room apartment with repair in the village of Pleshchenitsa, microdistrict & quot;…
3 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 24,067
For sale in the heating station, a cozy original 3-room apartment on the ground floor of 2-s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir