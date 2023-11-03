Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Pinsk District

Residential properties for sale in Pinsk District, Belarus

1 property total found
House with bath house, with fireplace, with greenhouse in Kamen, Belarus
House with bath house, with fireplace, with greenhouse
Kamen, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a good house made of timber, total S= 53 m2!  All but the beam are made of new buil…
€16,978

Properties features in Pinsk District, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir