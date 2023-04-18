Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pieskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Vialikaja Rahoznica, Belarus
House
Vialikaja Rahoznica, Belarus
114 m²
€ 10,984
In a wonderful place, not far from the natural lake protected by the state, a residential bu…
4 room housein Vialikaja Rahoznica, Belarus
4 room house
Vialikaja Rahoznica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,984
In a wonderful place, not far from the natural lake protected by the state, a residential bu…
Housein Strubnica, Belarus
House
Strubnica, Belarus
115 m²
€ 53,091
3 room housein Strubnica, Belarus
3 room house
Strubnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 53,091

Properties features in Pieskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

