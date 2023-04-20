Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Dobrush District
  5. Pierarostauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Pierarostauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Housein Pierarost, Belarus
House
Pierarost, Belarus
42 m²
€ 5,479
For sale a residential brick house, in an environmentally friendly agricultural town of Pere…

Properties features in Pierarostauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir