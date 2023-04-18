Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 3,204
For sale an excellent plot with a farm house in the village of Romashkantsy, Voronovsky dist…
Housein Hiermaniski, Belarus
House
Hiermaniski, Belarus
73 m²
€ 21,053
House for sale in d. German, not far from the city. Voronovo ( 3km ). The house is wooden, s…

