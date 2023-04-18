Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Voranava District
  5. Pierahancauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 3,204
For sale an excellent plot with a farm house in the village of Romashkantsy, Voronovsky dist…
4 room apartmentin Hiermaniski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hiermaniski, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 94 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 54,921
Housein Hiermaniski, Belarus
House
Hiermaniski, Belarus
73 m²
€ 21,053
House for sale in d. German, not far from the city. Voronovo ( 3km ). The house is wooden, s…

