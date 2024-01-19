Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Pierabrodski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House with furniture, with garage, with garden in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with garage, with garden
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
     Cozy house with a bathhouse, its own pond. Nearby is a lake and a sanatorium
€82,720
House new building, with pond on the site in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House new building, with pond on the site
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
     Exclusive offer. Take a closer look before it's too late!
€12,868
Cottage with pond on the site in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with pond on the site
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 664 m²
€202,206
